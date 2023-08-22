Officers visit biodiversity park in Cholistan

The officers of 46th Specialized Training Programme (STP) of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) from Civil Services Academy Lahore visited Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and Biodiversity Park near Fort Darawar

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):The officers of 46th Specialized Training Programme (STP) of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) from Civil Services Academy Lahore visited Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies, Baghdad-ul-Jadeed Campus the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, and Biodiversity Park near Fort Darawar.

On this occasion, Dr. Muhammad Abdullah, Director of Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies and Biodiversity Park, gave a briefing and said that Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies is working for the protection and survival of the local flora and fauna of Cholistan. This institute takes measures to preserve and propagate Cholistani plants, including medicinally important herbs.

For this purpose, a special seed bank has been established at the Cholistan Institute of Desert Studies. Every year during the rainy season, our experts scatter these seeds in remote areas of Cholistan, which provides plant growth as well as food for the Cholistani birds.

In the briefing of the Biodiversity Park, he said that this park with an area of 80 hectares is a sanctuary of Cholistani flora, fauna, and birds. A natural environment is available in the park for the growth and development of Cholistani fauna. Also, experts in biology and related subjects from all over Pakistan come here and carry out research activities.