Officers Visit Lahore Development Authority Office

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 06:43 PM

Officers visit Lahore Development Authority Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :A 25-member delegation of the officers studying Sr Manageent Course from the National Institute of Management Karachi visited the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) office here on Friday.

According to a LDA spokesperson, Additional Director (Headquarters) Farqaleet Meer received the delegation whereas Chief Metropolitan Planner Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and others briefed them about jurisdiction, responsibility and method of various departments of the LDA.

The delegation were informed about performance of the LDA for development of infrastructure according to international standard. The delegates were apprised regarding the LDA's master development plan till 2050 to cope with increasing population requirement.

The LDA officers briefed that the LDA had decided to develop multi-story buildings in the provincial capital to save the agricultural land while new construction rules were being made in this regard.

