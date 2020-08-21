UrduPoint.com
Officers Visits Various City Areas For Dengue Surveillance

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 08:01 PM

An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is currently in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is currently in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed Friday visited Union Council (UC) 120 Wapda Town, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance while Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited UC 127 Model Town and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited cantonment areas to review measures pertaining to dengue larvae surveillance.

The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputed on field duty in the area. They also inquire about the staff performance and working from the residents of the area. They also instructed the locals to adopt precautionary measures to avoid dengue.

