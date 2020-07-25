UrduPoint.com
Officers Visits Various City Areas For Dengue Surveillance

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 10:52 PM

Officers visits various city areas for dengue surveillance

An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is currently in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :An anti-dengue drive, launched by the district administration, is currently in full swing under which surveillance is being carried out at various points in the provincial capital.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General Safdar Hussain Virk Saturday visited Union Council (UC) 127, Block-G Model Town, where he checked staff working in streets for indoor surveillance.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasirullah Ranjha visited UC 109 Ravi Block Samnabad and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Marzia Saleem visited Lahore Cantonment board area to review measures pertaining to dengue larvae surveillance.

The officers also inspected the attendance and performance of the dengue staff deputed on field duty in the area. They also inquired about the staff performance and working from the residents of the area.

