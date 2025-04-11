Officers Welfare Sindh Govt's Priority Shahid Thaheem
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 11, 2025 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Sindh Minister for Labour Shahid Thaheem has said that the welfare of officers was the priority of the Sindh government. The Sindh government has approved an increase in the House Rent Allowance for officers in grades 17 and above of the Sindh Employees' Social Security Institution (SESSI). raising the allowance from 80 percent to 85 percent, a communique said on Friday.
This significant and welfare-driven decision reflected worker-friendly policies, aimed at ensuring the financial well-being of government officers enhancing the overall efficiency of the institution, he said.
The minister said, "Officers working in the Labour and Social Security Department play a vital role in serving the working class. We are taking every possible step to facilitate and encourage them. The increase in House Rent Allowance was inevitable due to the ongoing inflation, and the Sindh Government believes that those working diligently in their respective institutions should be provided with better facilities.'
The welfare of government employees is a key policy objective of the Sindh Government. We are implementing reforms in the institution to ensure that both workers and officers prosper, he expressed.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held38 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices48 minutes ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal48 minutes ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties58 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus1 hour ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20251 hour ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad1 hour ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight2 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package2 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik2 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP2 hours ago