(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Sindh Minister for Labour Shahid Thaheem has said that the welfare of officers was the priority of the Sindh government. The Sindh government has approved an increase in the House Rent Allowance for officers in grades 17 and above of the Sindh Employees' Social Security Institution (SESSI). raising the allowance from 80 percent to 85 percent, a communique said on Friday.

This significant and welfare-driven decision reflected worker-friendly policies, aimed at ensuring the financial well-being of government officers enhancing the overall efficiency of the institution, he said.

The minister said, "Officers working in the Labour and Social Security Department play a vital role in serving the working class. We are taking every possible step to facilitate and encourage them. The increase in House Rent Allowance was inevitable due to the ongoing inflation, and the Sindh Government believes that those working diligently in their respective institutions should be provided with better facilities.'

The welfare of government employees is a key policy objective of the Sindh Government. We are implementing reforms in the institution to ensure that both workers and officers prosper, he expressed.