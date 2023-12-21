Open Menu

Offices Of 12 Tax Defaulters Sealed

Published December 21, 2023

The Punjab Revenue Authority has sealed offices of 12 tax defaulters, who owed more than Rs 100 million

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Punjab Revenue Authority has sealed offices of 12 tax defaulters, who owed more than Rs 100 million.

According to official sources, the teams sealed offices of Khayaban Green, new Garden block, canal banquet, Madina Green valley, Koh-e- Noor Executive Marquee, Zoom Marquee, Canal Valley, Ahmed Din Valley, Gulshan Sultan Bahu, Al Rahat Housing and other defaulters.

