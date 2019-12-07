Offices of 2 illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed the offices of two illegal housing colonies in the city.

Official sources said here on Saturday that FDA team sealed offices of illegal housing colonies -- Sitara Siamond and Khayaban Green located on Satiana road here.