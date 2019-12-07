UrduPoint.com
Offices Of 2 Illegal Colonies Sealed In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 03:16 PM

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed the offices of two illegal housing colonies in the city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed the offices of two illegal housing colonies in the city.

Official sources said here on Saturday that FDA team sealed offices of illegal housing colonies -- Sitara Siamond and Khayaban Green located on Satiana road here.

