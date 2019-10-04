Offices of 5 illegal housing schemes sealed in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th October, 2019) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA ) Metropolitan, Traffic engineering Directorate has sealed offices of five illegal housing schemes on Chakri road Rawalpindi.As per media reports, the RDA while taking stern action has sealed offices of five illegal housing schemes including Abdullah city, Megma city, Al-Mecca city, Regeant farm houses and Islamabad Farm houses phase-111 on Chakri road.

Notices have also been issued to these illegal housing schemes under Punjab private housing schemes and land sub division rules 2010.The operation was participated by deputy director planning, superintendant schemes, scheme inspector and police of respective police station.The owners of these illegal schemes were running them in defiance of rules.MPE and TE directorate has directed general public not to make any investment in these schemes.