Offices of 9 illegal housing societies sealed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The district administration Tuesday sealed the offices of nine illegal housing societies during a crackdown launched on the directives of the provincial government.

The provincial government has issued directives to all districts for initiating action against illegal/unregistered housing societies and also those working without obtaining No Objection Certificate (NOC).

In this connection, on the directives of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the district administration has already banned land transfers and registries in all illegal housing societies across the district.

For this purpose, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mohammad Ali Asghar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Dr. Ihtesham-ul-Haq inspected housing societies on Warsak Road while AC (Mathani), Dr. Dr. Adil Ayub carried out checking on Kohat Road.

During inspections, the officers of district administration sealed the offices of six illegal housing societies on Warsak Road and three on Kohat Road.

According to a spokesman of the district administration legal proceedings would be initiated against these illegal housing societies and urged upon the people to be aware of such illegal housing societies.