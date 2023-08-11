Open Menu

Offices Of Five Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 07:26 PM

The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) sealed site offices of five illegal housing schemes and demolished an unapproved road network and sewerage system during a special operation launched here on Friday

As per directives of the Director General MDA Dr Muhammad Zahid Akram, the enforcement team has started a special operation against illegal housing schemes in the city.

The team raided different locations of the city and sealed site offices of Gulburg Valley, Green Garden, Sky Valley, price Canal View and Smart City housing colonies due to various irregularities.

DG MDA said in a statement that strict action was being taken against illegal housing colonies without any discrimination.

He said that housing schemes without getting proper approval would not be tolerated at any cost adding that the action was being taken to protect the investments of the citizens.

