Offices of four housing societies sealed

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration on Monday sealed offices of four illegal/unauthorized housing societies in the city.

According to a spokesman of district administration,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Naila Baqir, Rana Iftikhar Ahmed Inspector (Planning) and Shahbaz Siddiqui Enforcement Inspector (Regulation) under the supervision of Chief Officer, Tehsil council Ali Furqan, took action against illegal housing societies and sealed their offices.

He said the matter was handed over to the concerned police station of Bhagtanwala for registration of FIR against the owners of the illegal housing societies which included Ghousia Town, Khayaban Mustafa Colony, Gujjar Town and Pak Colony.