Offices of new tehsil councils to be set up in govt buildings

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Establishing of field offices of tehsil councils formed under new local government system was discussed in a meeting which held at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner office here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed while presiding over the meeting directed Chief Officers to keep records of union councils in government buildings and do not transfer them.

He said that people should get the facility of registering births, deaths and marriages near their houses.

He also directed to pace up the linking of record with NADRA database. The meeting was briefed that 41 field offices have been established in the district in place of 109 union councils. The union councils which had their offices in government buildings will be used as field offices of tehsil councils.

As many as 78 union council offices in the district were based in government buildings.