Offices of Provincial government reopen

All provincial government, semi-government and private offices, reopened on Monday after four days Eidul Azha break, announced by Sindh government

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :All provincial government, semi-government and private offices, reopened on Monday after four days Eidul Azha break, announced by Sindh government.

However, attendance was low as most staff members did not return from native towns, where they went to celebrate Eid with their family members.

They availed themselves of the annual leaves.