ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senate Secretariat will observe holiday on Saturday, ( August 17) as usual and its offices will remain closed while next Friday will be a working day.

According to a spokesperson of Senate, Eid holidays will be observed fromAugust 12 to 15 as per official announcement.