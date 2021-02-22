Offices of six housing societies sealed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Mardan Monday removed the advertising banners of six housing societies in a crackdown against illegal construction activities in the district.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Mardan, Habibullah Arif, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Saman Abbas and C Takhtbai, Aneela Fahim and Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mohammad Yar Khan along Town Municipal Officers (TMOs), Mardan and Takhtbai visited the offices of housing societies and on sealed six housing societies including Haider Colony, Makkah Town, Ahmad Colony, Wadan Colony and New Mardan Housing over not fulfilling legal requirements.

According to details several illegal housing societies are operating in the district that have neither obtained approval from the concerned department nor they have been issued any no objection certificate (NOC).

DC Mardan has vowed to continue crackdown against such housing societies would continue and urged upon the people to avoid investment in such schemes.