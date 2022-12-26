Offices of two illegal housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The district government demolished the structure of two illegal private housing schemes after sealing their offices here on Monday.

The district government enforcement team during the inspection of legal status of the private housing schemes observed that plots were being sold illegally in two colonies without getting any approval.

The team sealed offices of Allied-I and Allied-II housing schemes established on the lands in Chak No 242-RB and Chak No 296 respectively. The structures of both schemes were also demolished and their offices were sealed.