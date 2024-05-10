Open Menu

Offices Of Two Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Offices of two illegal housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) took action against two illegal colonies and sealed their offices here on Friday.

The enforcement team sealed office of a housing scheme ‘District One’ in Chak 293/R-B while billboards of another scheme, Perl Residencia, displayed illegally were removed in addition to sealing its office.

The team directed the owners of both schemes to complete legal formalities before sale and purchase of properties.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sale Housing

Recent Stories

PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' reaches 500,000 user mileston ..

PTCL's 'Flash Fiber' reaches 500,000 user milestone, reflecting rapid growth

30 seconds ago
 Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Au ..

Pakistan committed to promote green investment: Aurangzeb

32 seconds ago
 Finance Minister reiterates determination to make ..

Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..

2 hours ago
 UK economy exits recession in pre-vote boost for P ..

UK economy exits recession in pre-vote boost for PM Sunak

34 seconds ago
 President urges global efforts to address climate ..

President urges global efforts to address climate change through eco-friendly te ..

35 seconds ago
 PESCO announces power suspension for Peshawar, Ma ..

PESCO announces power suspension for Peshawar, Mansehra, Mingora

37 seconds ago
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging rulin ..

SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments

5 hours ago
 Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks ..

Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave

5 hours ago
 PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more com ..

PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive

5 hours ago
 Interior Minister visits site of under constructio ..

Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan