Offices Of Two Illegal Housing Schemes Sealed
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) took action against two illegal colonies and sealed their offices here on Friday.
The enforcement team sealed office of a housing scheme ‘District One’ in Chak 293/R-B while billboards of another scheme, Perl Residencia, displayed illegally were removed in addition to sealing its office.
The team directed the owners of both schemes to complete legal formalities before sale and purchase of properties.
