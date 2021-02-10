Offices of two more illegal housing societies sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar during a crackdown on illegal housing societies sealed the offices of two more societies in the provincial capital here Wednesday.

The crackdown against illegal/unregistered and housing societies lacking No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been launched on the directives of the provincial government while on the request of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the administration has also banned all kind of land transfers and registries in illegal housing societies across the district.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tanzeel-ur-Rehman inspected housing societies in Tehkal area while AAC, Mohammad Azhar Khan carried out such checking on G.T. Road and collectively sealed the office of two illegal housing societies.

According to a spokesman of the district administration, legal proceedings would be initiated against all illegal housing societies and urged upon to be aware of illegal societies.