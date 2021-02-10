UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Offices Of Two More Illegal Housing Societies Sealed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Offices of two more illegal housing societies sealed

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar during a crackdown on illegal housing societies sealed the offices of two more societies in the provincial capital here Wednesday.

The crackdown against illegal/unregistered and housing societies lacking No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been launched on the directives of the provincial government while on the request of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), the administration has also banned all kind of land transfers and registries in illegal housing societies across the district.

In this connection, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Tanzeel-ur-Rehman inspected housing societies in Tehkal area while AAC, Mohammad Azhar Khan carried out such checking on G.T. Road and collectively sealed the office of two illegal housing societies.

According to a spokesman of the district administration, legal proceedings would be initiated against all illegal housing societies and urged upon to be aware of illegal societies.

Related Topics

Peshawar Noc Road All Government Housing

Recent Stories

&#039;Jiu-Jitsu Arena&#039; lights up red to celeb ..

6 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar offers himself to PCB for singing PS ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

39 minutes ago

157,514 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

51 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

56 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.