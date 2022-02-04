UrduPoint.com

Official Activities Of PM China Visit Start, Fawad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2022 | 12:34 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that official activities of the Prime Minister Imran Khan's China visit have started and he had held video conferences in more than 18 sectors

In a media talk he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also be interviewed by the CGTN, the largest tv channel in China.

Apart from business meetings, prime minister with his delegation is also scheduled to attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics, said Chaudhry Fawad.

The minister said Imran Khan was the first ruler from any state invited by China to participate in the Olympics.

More than 20 heads of states will attend the event today, he said.

