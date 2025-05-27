Open Menu

Official Blamed For Forging Land Record, Suspended

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 10:24 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) An official of the Land Department of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has been placed under suspension for her alleged act of fabricating plot ownership documents in Latifabad town and causing financial loss to the department.

According to an office order, Sabahat Khanzada would also face a departmental inquiry concerning the two allegations.

The inquiry in question has been assigned to Director Human Resource Management of HMC.

The Director is stipulated to complete the inquiry and submit his report within 15 days.

