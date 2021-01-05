Official book launching of 'Criminal Investigation Handbook' held

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :An official book launching of 'Handbook of Criminal Investigation in Pakistan' was held here at the National Police Bureau (NPB) on the eve of the retirement of the Director General National Police Bureau, Dr Syed Ejaz Hussain.

This is the first handbook of its kind which has been developed at NPB through the concerted and consolidated efforts of experts from all provincial police organizations, FIA, NACTA, NAB, Advocate General Islamabad, ANF and prominent legal experts under the guidance, supervision and directions of Director General National Police Bureau, said a news release.

The efforts of the working group of organizations led by DIG Police Saqib Sultan Al Mehmood (PSP) were appreciated by the DG NPB.

It was reiterated by the DIG that the handbook would be a living document to evolve with future case Law and amendments for the investigators across the investigation agencies and would soon be available in urdu and regional languages.

Besides adoring the contribution of all the participating agencies, the DG National Police Bureau also appreciated the efforts of the government for Criminal Justice Reform and Capacity Building (C3) at the Research Society of International Law for their committed contribution to the Handbook of Criminal Investigation.

In the same ceremony, NPB launched its research journal Policing Insights'. It is the first Policing Journal of its kind and portrays Evidence Based Policing and the efforts for Research driven policy-making in Police organizations.

The Director General praised the effort of the research team under the leadership of Director Gender Crime Cell, DIG Azhar Rahshid Khan (PSP) and called it a great contribution towards enlightened and Data driven decision making in Police organizations.

DIG Aftab Mehsud, SSP Kamran Adil, Advocate Oves Anwar, Advocate Umer Gilani and Advocate Jawad Aadil also attended the ceremony, while senior officers from Sindh Police, Punjab Police and other organizations participated through video link.