Official Bus Service suspends operation in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Official bus service, 'Speedo Bus Service' has suspended its operation in Bahawalpur due to non-payment of outstanding dues and areas.

Speedo Bus Service was introduced in Bahawalpur by the Punjab government. It used to ply between Bahawalpur and Lodhran cities.

A large number of students from Lodhran district enrolled at Islamia University Bahawalpur and colleges in Bahawalpur city, government employees and laborers used to avail traveling facility provided by the Speedo Bus Service.

Manager, Speedo Bus Service, Abbasi told media persons on Friday that outstanding dues were not paid to Speedo Bus Service from the departments concerned due to which, the company had suspended its operation in Bahawalpur and Lodhran.