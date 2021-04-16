UrduPoint.com
Official Cars Of IG NHMP, Other Officers To Patrol On Highways, Motorways

Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:45 PM

Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said on Friday that special patrolling was being promoted during the month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said on Friday that special patrolling was being promoted during the month of Ramazan.

In a statement issued here he congratulated NHMP on 44 per cent reduction in accidents on Federal highways and motorways.

He said that his official car and all the officers' official vehicles will patrol on highways and motorways tomorrow.

He said that increase in law enforcement under this strategy was commendable.

