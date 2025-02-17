Official delegates, students nominated for foreign trainings to get pre-departure briefing from MoFA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) The official delegates and students, nominated for trainings in different countries, will get briefing from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) prior to their departure.

The MoFA in a recent circular has informed all ministries, divisions, provincial governments and the Higher education Commission to ensure that all such nominees get the briefing.

The modalities are being worked out in consultation with the HEC, and would be shared in due course, the document said.

The circular is in line with the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and has been issued for strict compliance by the departments.