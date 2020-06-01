Official facing NAB reference dies of heart attack in Sukkur

Aijaz Memon, Executive Engineer serving in Sindh government's works and services department and kept in the Sukkur Central Prison on corruption charges, died in the local civil hospital on late night Sunday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Aijaz Memon, Executive Engineer serving in Sindh government's works and services department and kept in the Sukkur Central Prison on corruption charges, died in the local civil hospital on late night Sunday.

He was named in a references filed against him and some of his associates by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

According to the prison authorities, he suffered a heart stroke and rushed to the hospital, where he died during treatment.

Engineer Aijaz Memon hailed from Jacobabad and had been in NAB custody for an investigation into alleged misappropriation of Rs90 million development funds for Jacobabad, said jail officials.