Official Held For Demanding Money From Ehsaas Programme Beneficiaries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 04:20 PM

Official held for demanding money from Ehsaas Programme beneficiaries

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) ::The district police on Thursday arrested an official for demanding money from deserving people for getting financial assistance under Ehsaas Programme.

Parova police said that the official identified Javed Khan resident of Parova was deployed at Government Girls High Secondary school Parova for disbursement of Ehsaas Programme's assistance. He was allegedly demanding Rs500 from each deserving person from Ehsaas Programme assistance.

He was apprehended while deducting money from a 50-year old Mumtaz Bibi from his financial assistance package. Parova police registered a case and put the accused behind the bars.

Meanwhile a suspected coronavirus affected woman who died last night was buried amid all precautionary measures in Kulachi tehsil.

The woman was admitted at isolation ward in Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital due to corona symptoms where her tests were sent to laboratory but test's result was yet to be received.

Last night her health condition started deteriorating and later she died.

Tehsil Municipal Officer Kulachi Mohammad Ayub ensured the burial of the woman under department SoPs and only a few members of family were allowed in funeral prayer.

The coffin was buried under government advisory for coronavirus patients, TMO said.

