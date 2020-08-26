UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Held Red-handedly

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 02:31 PM

Official held red-handedly

Circle officer anti-corruption Malik Imran Khursheed Awan arrested reader of Naib Tehsildar named Mujahid working in tehsil office Kabirwala red-handedly as taking bribe from local citizen

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Circle officer anti-corruption Malik Imran Khursheed Awan arrested reader of Naib Tehsildar named Mujahid working in tehsil office Kabirwala red-handedly as taking bribe from local citizen.

The accused was arrested on the spot and charged with the crime of collecting Rs 40,000 as bribes and registering the case number 09/2020 with 5/2/47 PCA and 161 with anti-corruption Khanewal.

Related Topics

Circle Khanewal Kabirwala From

Recent Stories

Francophonie International Community Suspends Mali ..

20 seconds ago

Normandy Four Political Advisers to Meet by Septem ..

21 seconds ago

Intermittent rains in parts of KP bring respite

23 seconds ago

AVLC arrests four most wanted motorcycle thieves, ..

24 seconds ago

Abbottabad Police conducts flag march to ensure la ..

9 minutes ago

Russia's COVID-19 cases top 970,000

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.