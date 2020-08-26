Official held red-handedly

Circle officer anti-corruption Malik Imran Khursheed Awan arrested reader of Naib Tehsildar named Mujahid working in tehsil office Kabirwala red-handedly as taking bribe from local citizen

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Circle officer anti-corruption Malik Imran Khursheed Awan arrested reader of Naib Tehsildar named Mujahid working in tehsil office Kabirwala red-handedly as taking bribe from local citizen.

The accused was arrested on the spot and charged with the crime of collecting Rs 40,000 as bribes and registering the case number 09/2020 with 5/2/47 PCA and 161 with anti-corruption Khanewal.