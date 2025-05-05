Official inspects girls schools

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Deputy Director (DD) Elementary Education (Women) Sambrial Farkhanda Yasmin visited Government Girls Primary school Jethike No. 2 and Government Girls Primary School Hadoke.

During the visit, she checked the attendance of teachers, classrooms, cleanliness and educational standards.

She instructed the educators to focus particularly on the learning of young students, emphasizing that when children's foundations are solid, they progress confidently and achieve great success.

She said that no society can progress without education, so special attention should be paid to the education of children.