Open Menu

Official Land Worth Millions Retrieved

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2024 | 03:41 PM

Official land worth millions retrieved

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) District administration retrieved official land worth millions of rupees after demolishing dozens of commercial properties were constructed illegally on it.

Official source said the woman Tehsildar, Mah Roush, launched the operation against the illegal occupation at Adda Pathan Hotel on direction of DC Kot Addu.

Over 60 canal land was retrieved with about 40 commercial shops and houses were razed on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tehsildar said, the illegal constructions were removed after serving notices to the owners concerned several times in past.

She said finally the occupation was erased with the help of police force on direction of the higher authority.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Kot Addu Women Million

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

11 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

11 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

11 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

11 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

11 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

11 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

12 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

12 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

12 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

12 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

12 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan