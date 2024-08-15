Official land worth millions retrieved

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) District administration retrieved official land worth millions of rupees after demolishing dozens of commercial properties were constructed illegally on it.

Official source said the woman Tehsildar, Mah Roush, launched the operation against the illegal occupation at Adda Pathan Hotel on direction of DC Kot Addu.

Over 60 canal land was retrieved with about 40 commercial shops and houses were razed on the spot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Tehsildar said, the illegal constructions were removed after serving notices to the owners concerned several times in past.

She said finally the occupation was erased with the help of police force on direction of the higher authority.