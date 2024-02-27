Official of Ababeel squad martyred, other injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In yet another attack on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Tuesday an official of the Ababeel squad embraced martyrdom while another sustained critical bullet wounds here in the jurisdiction of Phandu police station.

According to a district police spokesman, unknown suspects riding on a bike opened fire at Ababeel squad when they were signaled to stop.

As a result of the firing, Constable Qaiser Khan was martyred on the spot while another Rehm Khan was injured in the attack.

The injured police official was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

The police started a search operation in the area for the accused.