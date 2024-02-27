Official Of Ababeel Squad Martyred, Other Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 01:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) In yet another attack on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Tuesday an official of the Ababeel squad embraced martyrdom while another sustained critical bullet wounds here in the jurisdiction of Phandu police station.
According to a district police spokesman, unknown suspects riding on a bike opened fire at Ababeel squad when they were signaled to stop.
As a result of the firing, Constable Qaiser Khan was martyred on the spot while another Rehm Khan was injured in the attack.
The injured police official was shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.
The police started a search operation in the area for the accused.
Recent Stories
NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit
ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today
Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter
5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024
Murray again hints at impending retirement
Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid
Balochistan health dept appoints Dr Ismail as AD
Three Czechs, one Slovak die in Kyrgyzstan avalanche
Sideways American lander sends first images back from Moon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FEB&GIF clears educational-stipend claims within 45 days: Solangi4 minutes ago
-
USC reduces prices on essential items under Ramazan assistance package4 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur4 minutes ago
-
Excise Deptt sets up counter at Kachnar Park4 minutes ago
-
Senate witnesses presentation of reports from 25 committees4 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over one ton drugs in seven operations14 minutes ago
-
Energy Minister, Turkmenistan ambassador discuss progress of TAPI14 minutes ago
-
PPP not considering any names for governor: Palwasha24 minutes ago
-
Youth killed by friend44 minutes ago
-
Review meeting of anti-polio campaign held54 minutes ago
-
Railways face only six minor accident in last four months54 minutes ago
-
PSM's Khateebs, Moazzins paid four months salaries: Info Minister54 minutes ago