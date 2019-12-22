Official of Jandola administration succumbed to injuries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Another injured victim of Tank-Dera Road accident succumbed to his injuries in District Headquarter Hospital, said the hospital and police sources on Sunday.

Rehmat Ullah, an official of sub division Tank Jandola administration office was also injured along with Kashmir Khan Assistant Commissioner Jandola whose official vehicle bearing No.A-1002 collided head-on with a Dera-bond passenger wagon No.JF-1943-Sindh.

The incident took place on Tank-Dera road on Saturday owing to dense fog in the region.

The sources said that the AC Jandola was going from Dera Ismail Khan to Tank on official duty when their vehicle rammed into the passenger wagon, leaving the wagon driver Syed Mamoor Shah to fatal head injuries, who later died on way to hospital. Over twenty people including women and children were also injured.

The AC Jandola and his three officials were hurt. Recue1122 shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital for medical aid, where Rehmat Ullah succumbed to his injuries.

