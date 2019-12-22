UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Of Jandola Administration Succumbed To Injuries

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Official of Jandola administration succumbed to injuries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) ::Another injured victim of Tank-Dera Road accident succumbed to his injuries in District Headquarter Hospital, said the hospital and police sources on Sunday.

Rehmat Ullah, an official of sub division Tank Jandola administration office was also injured along with Kashmir Khan Assistant Commissioner Jandola whose official vehicle bearing No.A-1002 collided head-on with a Dera-bond passenger wagon No.JF-1943-Sindh.

The incident took place on Tank-Dera road on Saturday owing to dense fog in the region.

The sources said that the AC Jandola was going from Dera Ismail Khan to Tank on official duty when their vehicle rammed into the passenger wagon, leaving the wagon driver Syed Mamoor Shah to fatal head injuries, who later died on way to hospital. Over twenty people including women and children were also injured.

The AC Jandola and his three officials were hurt. Recue1122 shifted the bodies and injured to DHQ Hospital for medical aid, where Rehmat Ullah succumbed to his injuries.

akh/ash/

Related Topics

Injured Police Driver Road Vehicle Died Road Accident Dera Ismail Khan Tank Women Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE banks&#039; total investments reach AED396.2 b ..

1 minute ago

Etisalat first operator in MENA to introduce MEC t ..

16 minutes ago

Nissan starts AED1.1 trillion plant technology rol ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai DED issues 3,818 trade licences in November

46 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi opens Centre of International Org ..

1 hour ago

New agreement to advance sustainable finance agend ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.