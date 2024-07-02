Official Of SSGC Dies In Quetta Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2024 | 09:36 PM
Unknown armed men gunned down a Deputy Director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at Manujan Road area of the provincial capital on Tuesday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Unknown armed men gunned down a Deputy Director of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) at Manujan Road area of the provincial capital on Tuesday.
According to the police sources, the victim identified as Munir Ahmed Lehri was on way to SSGC Quetta in vehicle when armed assailants opened fire on a vehicle at Manujan Road near Huda area of Quetta and managed to escape from the scene.
As a result, Munir Ahmed Lehri died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.
On information, police reached the spot and cordoned off the area and shifted the body to Civil Hospital Quetta for medico legal formalities.
The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained so far.
Police registered the case and started investigation.
