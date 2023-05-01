UrduPoint.com

Official Page Of Distt Monitoring Office Attock Hacked, Obnoxious Videos Up-loaded

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2023 | 08:56 PM

A Facebook page belonging to the district monitoring office Attock was hacked by anonymous hackers as a result of a cyber-attack and up loaded pornographic content leading to an outcry on social media

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :A Facebook page belonging to the district monitoring office Attock was hacked by anonymous hackers as a result of a cyber-attack and up loaded pornographic content leading to an outcry on social media.

The social media surfers as well as male and female government employees working in various departments of the Attock especially teachers face embarrassing situations when they found the official page of the district monitoring office (DMO) up loaded with rotten pornographic content especially videos as it gotten hacked by some anonymous users.

The district monitoring office works under Directorate General Monitoring and Evaluation Department Punjab for monitoring and evaluation of provincial departments for better performance, transparency and governance along with improved service delivery and public benefits.

"I am a female employee of the district monitoring office and daily visit the page to get departmental updates and activities of the department to get updates and stunned to see that it was flooded with X-rated videos causing me shock", said an employee who wished not to be named.

"The monitoring department officials pay surprise checks especially at educational institutions to check the attendance and activities and subsequently face departmental action under Punjab Employees, Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act even suspension and removal from service and it seems that any official serving in IT lab of an educational institution made cyber-attack over the Facebook to get revenge of action against him"- said an official of the monitoring department.

This cyber-attack on provincial government Facebook by hackers has raised many questions, such as if this is the start of the first-ever cyber warfare between the hackers and government officials, it may cause an embarrassing situation for government departments. Said Faizan Ahmed Khan- an IT expert.

As the post of the district monitoring officer (DMO) is vacant for a long, the lower staff seems unable to bring the issue to the higher department officials and concerned authorities. An official of the Punjab monitoring department Lahore has informed this reporter that the department has written a request to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to address the issue and the website is expected to be restored and available to the public soon. "The department has assured that no information has leaked out," the official said, advising the public not to make assumptions or speculations that could cause confusion and disrupt public order. He added that access to the department's services was not affected by the cyber attack.

