Official price of CNG in Hazara remains at Rs 179.80 per kg

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :The official price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) has been fixed at Rs.179.80 per KG in the Hazara division, if someone has an issue with any CNG station immediately report the complaint to the District Administration on 09929310553.

While taking notice of the illegal increase of 60 rupees per KG in the CNG prices in Abbottabad, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Saleem and Additional Assistant Commissioner Zark Yar Khan inspected all the filling stations in the city and checked the CNG rates. Seven CNG stations were sealed and heavy fines were imposed on them.

While talking to people, Assistant Commissioner said that testing of CNG stations was underway, and citizens should inform us about their complaints regarding CNG prices and other issues at the District Control Room.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Ali Sher along with Industries Department inspected various petrol pumps and CNG stations in the city and checked the rates, issued instructions to the owners of the Gas station and also sealed CNG stations on the increase in rates.

Earlier, during last week the CNG stations of district Abbottabad illegally increased the price of gas 60 rupees per KG and looted millions of rupees from the people during.