Official Quota Of Three Flour Dealers Terminated Over Violation In Tank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2023 | 05:36 PM

Official quota of three flour dealers terminated over violation in Tank

The district administration has tightened noose around profiteers, terminating the official quota of three subsidized flour dealers for violating officially prescribed procedures

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration has tightened noose around profiteers, terminating the official quota of three subsidized flour dealers for violating officially prescribed procedures.

The action was taken against the dealers by Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam when he paid a surprise visit to the market while posing as a customer to monitor distribution of subsidized flour by flour dealers and at mobile distribution points in the district.

He checked the record of allotted quota, weight, quality, stock register and prices of subsidized flour at various designated flour dealers.

During inspection, the AC found grave anomalies and irregularities in officially prescribed procedures by three flour dealers and thereby terminated their official flour quota.

Deputy Commissioner Hammedullah Khattak has appreciated the AC for taking action against profiteers and that the district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens.

He said as many as 1945 subsidized four bags weighing 20 kg were distributed among people on a daily basis across the district.

Of these 1500 bags were distributed through the designated flour dealers, while 400 bags were doled out on need-based through a mobile distribution mechanism.

He said that officials concerned of the district administration as well as those of the food department have been mobilized for effective supervision and monitoring of the entire supply chain of subsidized flour in the district.

He said that all out efforts would be made to ensure provision of food items to citizens at officially prescribed rates and in this transparency would be maintained at all costs.

There is a zero tolerance policy in this regard and strict action would be taken against those found involved in any kind of violation or negligence.

