Official Rates Of Milk, Mutton, Beef Announced For Ramazan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2025 | 10:11 PM
Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Monday has fixed the prices of milk, mutton and beef besides directing the officials to implement the official rates during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner Zain-ul-Abideen Memon on Monday has fixed the prices of milk, mutton and beef besides directing the officials to implement the official rates during the upcoming holy month of Ramazan.
According to details, the DC chaired a meeting at his office to discuss, fix and announce the official rates.
The officers of the relevant government departments and representatives of traders attended the meeting.
As per the fixed prices, milk would be sold for Rs22o per litre, mutton at Rs1,850 per kilogram, beef at Rs1,000 per kg and buffalo meat at Rs 800 per kg.
The DC said the district administration’s top priority is to facilitate the public and ensure maximum relief during the holy month of Ramazan.
