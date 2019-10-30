UrduPoint.com
Official Sector Set Up For Minority Community To Address Their Issues: Jam Kamal

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of the commission formed for protection rights of minority community, Dr. Shoaib Saddle called on Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Wednesday.

Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Danish Kumar and Chief Secretary Balochistan Captain (Retired) Fazeel Asghar were present on the occasion, said press release issued here.

Dr. Shoaib Saddle informed the Chief Minister Balochistan about the rights and protection of minorities in detail.

The Chief Minister said that the present provincial government was taking solid measures to protect the rights of minority community for their welfare in province.

He said an effective system of surveillance was being introduced to ensure protection of worship places of the minority community in which four walls, CCTV cameras and walk-through gates were included. "The Balochistan government has set up a separate department for ensuring protection of the rights of minorities which would address their problems on priority basis", he said.

Jam Kamal maintained that the implementation of quota would be ensured in government department for the minority community so that their rights are paid efficiently for their development in the area.

