Open Menu

Official Suspended

Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Official suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer Kamran Adil suspended an official of Madina Town police station

on a charge of abusing power.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the CPO received complaints against Head Constable

Anwar Iqbal of Madina Town police station that he was abusing powers and patronizing

criminals.

The CPO had directed an inquiry which proved the official guilty. The CPO suspended

Anwar Iqbal and directed SSP Operations for further departmental action, the spokesman

added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station

Recent Stories

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

PSX reaches record high as bullish trend continues

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300 ..

Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..

14 hours ago
 Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI break ..

Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs

14 hours ago
 NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 ..

NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva

14 hours ago
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri pe ..

Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official

14 hours ago
 13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies ..

13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial

14 hours ago
 Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces fo ..

Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane

14 hours ago
 Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote

14 hours ago
 Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Gov ..

Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor

14 hours ago
 PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Tal ..

PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan