Official suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer Kamran Adil suspended an official of Madina Town police station

on a charge of abusing power.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the CPO received complaints against Head Constable

Anwar Iqbal of Madina Town police station that he was abusing powers and patronizing

criminals.

The CPO had directed an inquiry which proved the official guilty. The CPO suspended

Anwar Iqbal and directed SSP Operations for further departmental action, the spokesman

added.