Official Suspended
Sumaira FH Published October 09, 2024 | 01:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) City Police Officer Kamran Adil suspended an official of Madina Town police station
on a charge of abusing power.
A police spokesman said on Wednesday that the CPO received complaints against Head Constable
Anwar Iqbal of Madina Town police station that he was abusing powers and patronizing
criminals.
The CPO had directed an inquiry which proved the official guilty. The CPO suspended
Anwar Iqbal and directed SSP Operations for further departmental action, the spokesman
added.
