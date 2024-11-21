Official Team Restoring Water Course On Court Orders Attacked
Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A team of revenue, irrigation and police officials came under firing and arson attack by a group when they were in the middle of restoring a water course with the help of excavator in Jatoi tehsil of district Muzaffargarh, officials said on Thursday.
According to police sources, in compliance with the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench, a team comprising SDO Canals Jatoi Abdul Ahad, Zila Daar Muhammad Ismail, Patwari Muhammad Hanif and police officials reached at Moga No. 2 of Rajbah Soni distributory in tahsil Jatoi and started the process of restoring the water course. However, rivals of the petitioner, armed with weapons, reached there and sprinkled petrol on the excavator and the driver.
They also fired at the other officials with their firearm weapons. The team stopped work there and SDO Irrigation Abdul Ahad reported the matter to the police for registration of a case.
Jatoi police registered an FIR [first information report] against 10 accused including Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Hussain, Muhammad Ansar, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Safiullah under sections 324, 351, 186, 440, 148, 149 PPC and started investigation.
APP/shn
Recent Stories
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II
Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire
Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match
Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC
Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest
US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud
Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Climate Governance and Journalism Fellowship launched under Green Campus Initiative41 seconds ago
-
16 dead, 1,441 injured in 1,366 accidents in Punjab45 seconds ago
-
NADRA opens office in Satiana Bungalow48 seconds ago
-
Two drug suppliers sentenced to 9-years jail term50 seconds ago
-
PM announces Rs5 mln award for FBR officer to identify massive sales tax fraud53 seconds ago
-
Smog: 56,000 affected by respiratory diseases56 seconds ago
-
Open Court (Khuli Katcheri) held to redress citizens’ legal issues at doorstep1 minute ago
-
At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district10 minutes ago
-
Smog awareness walk held11 minutes ago
-
3,324 beggars arrested during current year11 minutes ago
-
SCP summons IGPs, Home Secretaries in missing children case21 minutes ago
-
'Tax system reform crucial for economic stability'21 minutes ago