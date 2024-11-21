Open Menu

Official Team Restoring Water Course On Court Orders Attacked

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A team of revenue, irrigation and police officials came under firing and arson attack by a group when they were in the middle of restoring a water course with the help of excavator in Jatoi tehsil of district Muzaffargarh, officials said on Thursday.

According to police sources, in compliance with the orders of Lahore High Court Multan Bench, a team comprising SDO Canals Jatoi Abdul Ahad, Zila Daar Muhammad Ismail, Patwari Muhammad Hanif and police officials reached at Moga No. 2 of Rajbah Soni distributory in tahsil Jatoi and started the process of restoring the water course. However, rivals of the petitioner, armed with weapons, reached there and sprinkled petrol on the excavator and the driver.

They also fired at the other officials with their firearm weapons. The team stopped work there and SDO Irrigation Abdul Ahad reported the matter to the police for registration of a case.

Jatoi police registered an FIR [first information report] against 10 accused including Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Hussain, Muhammad Ansar, Muhammad Asghar, Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Jameel, Muhammad Shakeel, Muhammad Khalid and Muhammad Safiullah under sections 324, 351, 186, 440, 148, 149 PPC and started investigation.

APP/shn

