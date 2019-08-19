Official Trailer Of Film "Daal Chawal" Released

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Sunday released an official trailer of a film titled "Daal Chawal" for paying tribute to the police force and its martyrs.

A spokesman for PSCA told APP that the film would be released on October 4 across the country, whereas singing icon Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recorded a special song for this film to pay tribute to the police force and its martyrs.

The spokesman said that the film's story and songs' composition were contributed by PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan while prominent artists including Ahmad Sufyan, Momina Iqbal, Suleman Shahid and Shafqat Cheema were playing the lead roles in the film.

He said that the purpose to make this film was to pay tribute to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the country. This film would also help in promoting the Pakistani film industry. The film "Daal Chaawal" targeted social issues and reason behind crimes, he maintained.

The spokesman said that film "Daal Chawal" was a work of private film company "Fun Club production".