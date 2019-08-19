UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Official Trailer Of Film "Daal Chawal" Released

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 12:40 AM

Official trailer of film

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :The Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) on Sunday released an official trailer of a film titled "Daal Chawal" for paying tribute to the police force and its martyrs.

A spokesman for PSCA told APP that the film would be released on October 4 across the country, whereas singing icon Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan recorded a special song for this film to pay tribute to the police force and its martyrs.

The spokesman said that the film's story and songs' composition were contributed by PSCA Chief Operating Officer (COO) Akbar Nasir Khan while prominent artists including Ahmad Sufyan, Momina Iqbal, Suleman Shahid and Shafqat Cheema were playing the lead roles in the film.

He said that the purpose to make this film was to pay tribute to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the country. This film would also help in promoting the Pakistani film industry. The film "Daal Chaawal" targeted social issues and reason behind crimes, he maintained.

The spokesman said that film "Daal Chawal" was a work of private film company "Fun Club production".

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Film And Movies Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Company Nasir Lead Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Shafqat Cheema October Sunday Industry

Recent Stories

Indian Prime Minister to visit UAE Saturday

1 hour ago

Emirati riders dominate Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid ..

1 hour ago

Candidate registration open for Emirati parliament ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways most punctual airline in Middle Eas ..

3 hours ago

UAE is an honourable model in humanitarian field: ..

5 hours ago

UAE will exert all efforts to reinforce leading ro ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.