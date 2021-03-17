UrduPoint.com
Official Urges Stakeholders To Implement Anti-COVID-19 SOPs At KP Tourist Spots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 10:08 PM

Official urges stakeholders to implement anti-COVID-19 SOPs at KP tourist spots

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad Wednesday said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus would be implemented in letter and spirit to save precious lives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) Director General Kamran Ahmad Wednesday said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) against coronavirus would be implemented in letter and spirit to save precious lives.

Speaking at a video conference, he said the necessary steps have been taken to protect tourists and visitors and the scenic spots from the third wave of fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic. Director Kaghan Development Authority Said Wali, Director Directorate of Tourist Services Muhammad Arabi, Director Tourism Galiyat Development Authority Syed Ali Raza, General Secretary Naran Hotels Association Sajjad Awan, Tour Operators Association representative Maqsoodul Mulk and others attended the online conference.

The video conference was arranged on the directives of Secretary sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Department to ensure implementation of the SOPs against Covid-19 virus in the tourist places of the province.

Keeping in view the imminent great rush of tourists in the present scenic places and new tourist spots in the upcoming season, Kamran Ahmad stressed the need for adopting the SOPs to protect people from the contagious disease caused by the coronavirus.

He said that hotels, restaurants and other stakeholders were bound to take necessary steps including the set guidelines for protection of people from Covid-19 pandemic.

He said that most of the stakeholders, including government entities GDA, KDA and others, had shown exemplary responsibility during the last two waves of coronavirus and hoped they would again exhibit the same spirit and resolve to contain the spread of the fast-travelling coronavirus in the current wave.

Assuring the DG KPCTA of their cooperation and support, the participants vowed that SOPs would be implemented in letter and spirit to contain the virus as well as protect precious lives and the tourism sector in the province.

