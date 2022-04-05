UrduPoint.com

Officials Asked To Ensure Smooth Flow Of Traffic Before Iftar

Faizan Hashmi Published April 05, 2022 | 05:45 PM

Administrator DMC Korangi Javed-ur-Rehman Kalhor Tuesday directed the concerned departments to keep the streets and footpaths completely clear before Iftar to ensure smooth and unhindered flow of vehicular traffic

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting of departmental heads of district Korangi, said a statement.

He also directed the officials concerned to make appropriate arrangements at mosques, Imambargahs and venues of Taraveh prayers to improve the sanitation and lighting arrangements.

Javed-ur-Rehman directed the departmental heads to make every possible effort to facilitate the people during the holy month of Ramzan.

