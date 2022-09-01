Officials asked to execute infrastructure restoration work in district Central : Taha Salim

Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Salim on Thursday directed the officials concerned to execute restoration of infrastructure on priority basis in different phases and warned that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Central Taha Salim on Thursday directed the officials concerned to execute restoration of infrastructure on priority basis in different phases and warned that any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

It should be noted that as a result of the rains, the roads in various areas of Central district were damaged due to which traffic flow and public transportation problems as well as traffic jams started to occur, said a statement.

Taha Saleem said that anti-encroachment operations were underway in Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Karachi, along with filling of craters in roads, carpeting, lining and reconstruction in the Central District.

He also gave special instructions to the officers of the concerned departments that they should utilize all available resources to repair and rebuild the roads damaged due to rains so that the people of the central district can get rid of this challenge as soon as possible.