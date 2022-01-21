Officials asked to expedite Usher collection process : Fayyaz Ali Butt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Advisor to CM Sindh on Religious Affairs and Zakat & Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt Friday stressed upon the officials concerned to expedite the process of collection of the Usher.

He said this while chairing a meeting at New Sindh Secretariat Building here.

Secretary Religious Affairs and Zakat & Ushr Ghulam Abbas Detho, Administrator Noor Ahmed Chachar and all Deputy Commissioners (DCs) concerned also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting discussed the matters related to mechanism of collection of the Usher.

The DCs briefed the provincial advisor about the measures taken by them for the collection of Usher and informed that forms have been distributed for the collection of the Usher and now the forms were being collected.