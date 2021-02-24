UrduPoint.com
Officials Asked To Finalize All Pending Inquiries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Industries, Commerce, Anti-Corruption & Cooperative Department Jam Ikramullah Dharejo has directed the officials concerned of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) department Sindh to finalize all pending inquiries as soon as possible.

He said this in a meeting with Chairman Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh Iqbal Memon and other officials, said a statement.

He said that resolving corruption related complaints as soon as possible should be the top priority and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Dharejo also called on the ACE department of Sindh to improve its self-accountability process, saying that unless transparency was maintained within the department, it was not possible to eradicate corruption from other departments.

He directed to conduct effective training program to enhance the capabilities of the officers and also to increase their capacity to deal with white collar crimes.

He said that there was a need to raise awareness against corruption in the society and those who lodged complaints against corruption should be encouraged.

He also requested the people to support the ACE department to eradicate corruption.

