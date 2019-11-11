Officials asked to launch drive against stray dogs

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 Commissioner Multan division Iftikhar Sahu directed the official concerned to launch a comprehensive campaign for the elimination of stray and rabid dogs across the division.

In Multan, deputy chief officer Municipal Corporation Malik Ashfaq will be focal person who will supervise the campaign.

Another four staffers of Municipal Corporation (assistant land officers) will assist in making the campaign successful.

MC officials have obtained 600 poisonous capsules from the Punjab Health Department to kill dogs during the campaign.