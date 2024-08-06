Officials asked to prepare PC-1 for carpeting of city roads

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Deputy commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari on Tuesday ordered officials to prepare PC-1 for carpeting the city roads .

During a visit to the city, DC emphasized the need for infrastructure development and added that all the city roads including Usman Moazzam road that were in bad shape, should under thorough repair, maintenance and road carpeting process.

He ordered administrator municipal committee Aitzaz Anjum to renovate important cross-sections and revive and improve green belts across the city.

Bukhari asked district sports officer to take steps for revival of Lahore Morr cricket stadium in the city's suburbs.

During visit to under construction building of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau, he expressed satisfaction over the work done so far. Providing better environment to citizens was a top priority of the Punjab government and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered to speed up pace of development for better public facilitation, DC said.

The Deputy Director development and municipal committee official accompanied the DC during the visit.

