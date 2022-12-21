Officials asked to release salaries to Christian employees ahead of Christmas

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator district Korangi Sharif Khan on Wednesday directed the Finance department to release salaries of the Christian employees ahead of Christmas.

He said this while chairing an introductory meeting with the officials of district Korangi here.

He said that the administration of district Korangi is determined to pay special attention to ensure proper management of sanitation, lighting and other civic services.

He said that we intend to serve the resident of district Korangi regardless of their affiliation with any group.

Sharif hoped that the officials and employees of district Korangi will join hands with them to make Korangi a model district.