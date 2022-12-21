UrduPoint.com

Officials Asked To Release Salaries To Christian Employees Ahead Of Christmas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Officials asked to release salaries to Christian employees ahead of Christmas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Administrator district Korangi Sharif Khan on Wednesday directed the Finance department to release salaries of the Christian employees ahead of Christmas.

He said this while chairing an introductory meeting with the officials of district Korangi here.

He said that the administration of district Korangi is determined to pay special attention to ensure proper management of sanitation, lighting and other civic services.

He said that we intend to serve the resident of district Korangi regardless of their affiliation with any group.

Sharif hoped that the officials and employees of district Korangi will join hands with them to make Korangi a model district.

Related Topics

Christmas Korangi Christian

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

2 hours ago
 Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

Mawra Hocane offers Salam at Masjid-e-Nabvi

3 hours ago
 United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

3 hours ago
 Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at th ..

Bidding Farewell to 2022, realme Fans Gather at the Annual realme New Year Party

3 hours ago
 Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards ..

Punjab becomes the First Province to Work Towards adoption of Web 3.0: PITB Chai ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, US will continue to work together for re ..

Pakistan, US will continue to work together for regional peace & stability: FM

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.