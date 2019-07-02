UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Officials Awarded ISO 001:2015 Certificates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 09:52 PM

Officials awarded ISO 001:2015 certificates

The officials, who were part of ISO 001:2015 accreditation activity for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation Punjab, were awarded the ISO 9001:2015 training certificates at a ceremony held here at Planning and Development Board Punjab (P&D Board) on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The officials, who were part of ISO 001:2015 accreditation activity for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation Punjab, were awarded the ISO 9001:2015 training certificates at a ceremony held here at Planning and Development board Punjab (P&D Board) on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab P&D Department Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani termed it a remarkable achievement for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation (DGM&E) being the first public sector organization having this certification.

He was of the view that effective monitoring and evaluation played a very important role in ensuring transparency as well as timely, efficient and smooth completion of development projects. The certification further validated the good work done by DGM&E and other departments should also move towards attaining the certification to improve work processes and performance.

DGM&E Director (Coordination) Asad Khan and other staff members were also present.

Related Topics

Punjab 2015

Recent Stories

4,316 persons selected for Hajj through balloting

28 seconds ago

Punjab Food Authority seizes meat of dead, sick ch ..

29 seconds ago

Hashim Jawan reviews PPP-based projects

31 seconds ago

China steps up efforts to clean up restrictions on ..

13 minutes ago

14 crew killed in Russian submarine fire

13 minutes ago

Geneva seminar on Kashmir lambastes New Delhi for ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.