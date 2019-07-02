Officials awarded ISO 001:2015 certificates

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :The officials, who were part of ISO 001: 2015 accreditation activity for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation Punjab , were awarded the ISO 9001: 2015 training certificates at a ceremony held here at Planning and Development board Punjab (P&D Board) on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab P&D Department Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gillani termed it a remarkable achievement for Directorate General Monitoring & Evaluation (DGM&E) being the first public sector organization having this certification.

He was of the view that effective monitoring and evaluation played a very important role in ensuring transparency as well as timely, efficient and smooth completion of development projects. The certification further validated the good work done by DGM&E and other departments should also move towards attaining the certification to improve work processes and performance.

DGM&E Director (Coordination) Asad Khan and other staff members were also present.