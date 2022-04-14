UrduPoint.com

Officials' Complaint Redressal Efficiency To Be Monitored At South Punjab Level

April 14, 2022

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :South Punjab officials' performance on the yardstick of their efficiency in public complaint redressal that was earlier used to be reviewed at Punjab level would now be checked by Additional Chief Secretary south Punjab onwards.

This was stated by deputy secretary Rana Shahzad, the focal person Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMPDU) at a training session on PM Portal and Chief Secretary Task Management System (CSTMS) held at the Committee Room of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Secretariat here Thursday.

Focal persons and IT persons from all departments of South Punjab Secretariat participated in this session.

The Focal Person of the Prime Minister's Performance Delivery Unit (PMPDU) and Chief Secretary Task Management System briefed the participants on the various features of the Dashboard.

He emphasized that timely action should be taken to address the public complaints received on the portal. It was informed during the session that in future the redressal of grievances on PM Portal and CS Dashboard would be reviewed at South Punjab level and action would be taken against those found to be negligent in resolving public grievances in a timely manner. A question/answer session was also held during the training.

An official said that earlier, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) used to be reviewed by Chief Secretary Punjab but now the overall KPIs of south Punjab officials including secretaries would be reviewed by additional chief secretary south Punjab adding that KPIs also included PM portal and Chief Secretary Dashboard.

